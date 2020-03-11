US Democratic primary: Joe Biden defeats Bernie Sanders in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Mr Joe Biden won the Michigan primary over Mr Bernie Sanders, taking the biggest prize in Tuesday’s (March 10) six-state round of primaries and further widening his lead in the Democratic nomination race.

Mr Biden also won the Missouri and Mississippi primaries, dealing Mr Sanders another defeat and widening his lead in the Democratic presidential nomination race.

The three states were among the six holding primaries on Tuesday as Democratic voters were making their first either-or choice between the two candidates still vying to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Michigan offers one-third of the 352 delegates at stake on Tuesday and will be a pivotal general election state.

Mr Sanders had been looking to repeat his upset narrow win in the state four years ago to revive his candidacy after losing 10 of the 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday. But Mr Biden’s advantage with minority voters and his ability to appeal to the state’s blue collar workforce was too strong.

Mr Biden, the former vice-president, was expected to sweep most of the states voting Tuesday, based on polling ahead of the vote. All polls had not yet closed there. Heading into Tuesday Mr Biden was leading there by 23 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

The coronavirus is looming over the race, and its longterm impact on the presidential campaigns is unclear.

Mr Sanders and Mr Biden both cancelled planned rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday and said they were evaluating future events. Ohio, which holds its primary next week, has three confirmed cases of the virus. Washington state has one of the biggest outbreaks in the country with 167 cases confirmed and 23 deaths.

In Missouri, polling places were relocated from spots where older people gather, like assisted living facilities. In Washington, officials urged voters not to lick the envelopes of their mail-in ballots and election workers are wearing gloves to open them. Extra cleaning was under way at Michigan polling places.

"I have used more hand sanitiser in the last two weeks than I have used in my entire life," Mr Sanders, 78, said on CNN after shaking hands with supporters outside a polling location in Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

Mr Trump said over the weekend that he would continue holding campaign rallies with thousands of supporters regardless of the threat of the virus, but hasn't scheduled one since March 2.

Also unclear was the impact of the turmoil in financial markets, which have been whipsawed over the past two days, and the economic disruption caused by closings and cancellations across the country.

Preliminary exit polls reported by ABC News showed that voters in Missouri, Washington and Michigan overwhelmingly trust Mr Biden over Mr Sanders to handle a major crisis.

Still, about half of Democratic primary voters in Missouri and Michigan said the US economic situation needs a "complete overhaul", which is one of the main messages driving Mr Sanders's campaign.

As of Monday, Mr Biden led Mr Sanders by 96 delegates, with California, Colorado and Utah still counting votes from Super Tuesday. He has a total of 670 of the 1,991 delegates needed to claim the nomination at the party convention in July. Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard is still campaigning for the nomination but is far behind with only two delegates.

The candidates focused most of their attention on Michigan, the heart of the US auto industry, which offers more delegates than Washington, Idaho and North Dakota combined. It also holds strategic importance for both parties in November: it was one of the previously Democratic-leaning manufacturing centres that Trump won in 2016, but only by the scant margin of 10,700 votes out of more than 4.7 million cast.

Mr Sanders won Michigan's primary in an upset over eventual nominee Hillary Clinton four years ago and needs a victory there to revive his candidacy after losing 10 of the 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday.

Mr Biden focused on rallying black voters, who he needs not only in Michigan but in Missouri and Mississippi as well. But he also managed expectations, noting that Mrs Clinton polled ahead in Michigan before Mr Sanders won in 2016.

While battling for Michigan, Mr Sanders is hoping for strong performances in western states where he has done well this year and hopes to pick up delegates in Idaho, North Dakota and Washington. He won those states in 2016.

Next week the race turns to four states awarding 577 delegates. A Sanders win in Michigan could enhance his chances in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Ohio. Mr Biden is leading in recent polling in Arizona and Florida.