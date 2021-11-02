US delays approval for Moderna's jab for teenagers

WASHINGTON • US biotech firm Moderna has said that American officials have delayed approving its Covid-19 vaccine for teenagers to allow more time to better assess the potential risk of developing myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed Moderna last Friday that it requires "additional time to evaluate recent international analyses of the risk of myocarditis after vaccination", the biotech company said in a statement on Sunday.

The evaluation on whether to recommend Moderna's vaccine for youth aged 12 to 17 could last until January next year, the company said.

Myocarditis and an associated risk, pericarditis (inflammation around the heart), have previously been linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines themselves, particularly among adolescent boys and young men.

But the risk is far higher after infection with Covid-19, according to a study published in August by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States.

The CDC found that "myocarditis following vaccination with mRNA vaccines has been rare and generally mild", Moderna said.

Pfizer-BioNTech's mRNA Covid-19 vaccine received authorisation from the US last Friday for children aged five to 11, in smaller doses than for adults.

Moderna had previously said it was waiting for the FDA to decide on whether to approve its vaccine for adolescents under age 18 before seeking regulator approval for younger age groups.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE