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US defence chief yet to approve Patriot missiles already allocated to Ukraine: FT

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has yet to approve the transfer of about 60 Patriot air defence interceptors that Washington had already agreed to supply to Ukraine.

WASHINGTON - US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has yet to approve the transfer of about 60 Patriot air defence interceptors that Washington had already agreed to supply to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Nov 24, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it urgently needs more missile interceptors to counter growing Russian missile and drone attacks.

The interceptors include US-made PAC-3 and PAC-2 missiles, some of which are held in European arsenals and are being financed by Kyiv's Western allies, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The outstanding allocation includes PAC-3 interceptors scheduled for delivery between September and December, the FT said, adding that none of those shipments has yet been approved for transfer.

A further 20 or so PAC-2 interceptors, an older Patriot missile variant, have also been allocated to Ukraine but are awaiting approval for delivery, FT added.

The FT also reported that a separate effort to secure US approval for Ukraine to produce its own Patriot interceptors has been delayed at the Pentagon.

A Pentagon spokesperson told the newspaper there had been no change in US policy regarding support for Ukraine, while declining to comment further on the weapons.

“The Department of War has pursued multiple parallel lines of effort to accelerate transatlantic industrial co-operation on the Patriot air and missile defence system with European partners and Ukraine, and continues that work to this day,” a Pentagon official told the FT.

In October the US approved a sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine valued at about US$2.1 billion (S$2.71 billion), although deliveries are not expected until the early 2030s. REUTERS