US defends warnings in stand-off with Russia over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Faced with accusations of "alarmism" over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, Washington is on the defensive over the credibility of its warnings, even as it keeps certain cards close to its chest.

"This is not alarmism. This is simply the facts," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday (Feb 7) in a press conference.

Washington in the autumn started sounding the alarm over a massive build-up of Russian troops on its border with Ukraine, accusing President Valdimir Putin of planning a massive attack.

In recent days, President Joe Biden's administration has leaked what United States intelligence deems the current situation on the border.

Russia already has 110,000 troops on its former Soviet neighbour's frontiers, nearly 70 per cent of the 150,000 needed for a full-scale invasion, which could be launched by mid-February, according to the intelligence.

But key players have sought to tone down the alarm.

"Do not believe the apocalyptic predictions," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Sunday.

In a small concession, the White House last week walked back on qualifying a potential invasion as "imminent". This was not long after European authorities had expressed irritation at US rhetoric on the crisis.

"We know very well what the degree of threats is and the way in which we must react, and no doubt we must avoid alarmist reactions," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at the end of January.

However, on Monday, side by side with Mr Blinken in Washington, he seemed more in step with the Americans.

"We are living, to my understanding, the most dangerous moment for security in Europe after the end of the Cold War," Mr Borrell said.

"140,000 troops massed in the border are not to go to have tea."

'Tailored for political means'

For international affairs professor Nina Khrushcheva at New York's New School, Washington is in danger of crying wolf.

"The problem with the US credibility is that they've been talking about the imminent invasion for three months now," she told AFP.

"The United States intelligence, we know - not only it's not always perfect, but it's also often tailored for political means."

She cited examples such as the alleged weapons of mass destruction used to justify the 2003 attack on Iraq that were never found, and more recently, the Central Intelligence Agency's failure to predict the swift collapse of the Afghan government following the US withdrawal.