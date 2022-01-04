US defence chief gets Covid-19 with mild symptoms

WASHINGTON • United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said he has tested positive for Covid-19, with mild symptoms, and would attend meetings virtually as he quarantined at home for five days.

News of Mr Austin's positive test on Sunday comes after the Pentagon last week tightened restrictions at its headquarters over concern about the highly transmissible Omicron variant that has led to a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections throughout the world.

The military is faced with the challenge of maintaining military readiness for troops, often in close quarters on ships and planes.

Mr Austin, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot in early October last year, said in a statement that he last met President Joe Biden on Dec 21, more than a week before he started experiencing symptoms.

"As my doctor made clear to me, my fully vaccinated status and the booster I received in early October have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been," Mr Austin added.

He said he requested a test earlier on Sunday after having symptoms while at home on vacation. He was last at the Pentagon on Thursday.

He is one of the most senior members of Mr Biden's administration to test positive for Covid-19. Last October, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive.

The US authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus cases last Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The US Covid-19 death toll rose by at least 377 to 828,562.

Mr Austin said he planned to attend meetings virtually when possible, and would retain all authority in running the Defence Department and overseeing military activities around the world. His deputy Kathleen Hicks would represent him in some matters, he added.

"I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue," Mr Austin said.

Top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday there was still a danger of a surge in hospitalisation due to a large number of virus cases, even as early data suggests Omicron is less severe than other variants.

