US crosses 30 million cases amid stepped-up vaccination process

NEW YORK • The United States crossed 30 million coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and a Reuters tally, as states accelerate the vaccination process by lowering age limits.

The health authorities are racing to vaccinate in the face of the first uptick in new cases on a weekly basis since January.

Against the advice of health experts, several states have lifted mask mandates and more infectious variants have also spread across the nation.

Although cases are trending higher in 30 out of 50 states compared with the previous week, health officials hope the vaccinations will prevent a rise in deaths.

The US has so far lost more than 545,000 lives to the virus.

New York on Monday joined Florida and a few other states that have made vaccines available to people who are at least 50 years old.

In the past two weeks, many states, including Alaska, Arizona and Texas, have lowered their eligibility age for Covid-19 vaccines.

Arizona lowered the eligibility age to 16 at state-run vaccination sites in three populous southern counties, effective on Wednesday. Three other counties already have eligibility at 16, but most are at 55.

Earlier this month, Alaska became the first US state to make vaccine available to everyone 16 and older. The state currently has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, with 31.5 per cent of its residents having received at least one dose, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly one-fourth of Americans have received at least one dose while about 13 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was expected yesterday to lay out a new goal for vaccinations against Covid-19 at his first formal White House news conference, where topics will likely include immigration, infrastructure, gun control and foreign relations.

The White House yesterday said it plans to spend US$10 billion (S$14 billion) to expand vaccinations at community health centres across the country and boost awareness and trust of Covid-19 vaccines, among other efforts.

The funding will come largely from the American Rescue Plan, a US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief and economic stimulus Bill signed earlier this month.

Separately, Brazil's death toll in the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 300,000 on Wednesday, as a deadly surge that has pushed hospitals to the brink made it the second country after the US to pass the bleak milestone.

A total of 300,685 people in Brazil have now died of Covid-19, the health ministry said, as the country struggled to deal with an explosion of cases blamed on a local variant of the virus that is believed to be more contagious.

Brazil has the highest daily death toll in the pandemic by far. It has more than tripled since the start of the year, to an average of 2,273 for the past week.

President Jair Bolsonaro had announced earlier that he was launching a crisis committee to deal with the pandemic, a change of course that comes amid mounting pressure over a situation he has repeatedly minimised.

"Life comes first," he said at the presidential palace .

He announced on Wednesday the plan to create a coordinating council with Brazil's 27 governors, led by Senate Speaker Rodrigo Pacheco. He himself will convene a crisis committee that will meet weekly, he said.

The announcements appeared to do little to tame criticism of Mr Bolsonaro, who has flouted expert advice on lockdowns and face masks, pushed a drug regimen he calls the "early treatment" package that scientists say does not work, and spoken out against vaccines.

Mr Bolsonaro has softened his position on vaccines under pressure, saying Wednesday's meeting had "unanimously agreed" on the need for mass vaccination.

However, he was apparently unable to resist his habitual plug for "early treatment" with hydroxychloroquine and other drugs discarded as ineffective against Covid-19 in a raft of studies.

The new wave of Covid-19 has pushed many hospitals across the country to breaking point, with intensive care beds and oxygen supplies at critically low levels.

The Pan American Health Organisation had warned on Tuesday that the situation in Brazil was "dire", and threatening the rest of the region.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE