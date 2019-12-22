US creates space force, with eye on Star Wars-like future

WASHINGTON • The US has met a mounting 21st-century strategic challenge from Russia and China with the creation of a full-fledged space force within the Department of Defence.

Acting on an ambition of President Donald Trump that had initially met with resistance, the White House has signalled its determination to not cede superiority in a Star Wars-like future of killer satellites and satellite-killer weapons.

Mr Trump made the space force's creation real with the signing on Friday of the 2020 National Defence Authorisation Act, which set the initial budget for a Pentagon force that will stand equally with the military's five other branches.

"Going to be a lot of things happening in space, because space is the world's newest war-fighting domain," Mr Trump told members of the military at the signing.

The space force will be the sixth formal force of the US military, after the army, air force, navy, marines, and coast guard.

"Our reliance on space-based capabilities has grown dramatically, and today outer space has evolved into a war-fighting domain of its own," said Secretary of Defence Mark Esper. "Maintaining American dominance in that domain is now the mission of the United States Space Force."

Mr Esper compared the space force's creation to the landmark creation of a separate air force in 1947, hived off from the army after World War II in recognition that aerial war fighting was indeed a separate domain that would be important in the future.

Now that recognition is extended to space, a crucial venue for both military spy and communications satellites which will be targeted by adversaries in any conflict, and the possibility of outer-space launch platforms for destructive weapons.

The Defence Intelligence Agency warned in a report early this year that China and Russia have both developed "robust and capable" space services for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. "China and Russia, in particular, are developing a variety of means to exploit perceived US reliance on space-based systems and challenge the US position in space," it said.

China had already demonstrated it could shoot down a satellite with a ground-based missile in 2007. "Both states are developing jamming and cyberspace capabilities, directed energy weapons, on-orbit capabilities and ground-based anti-satellite missiles that can achieve a range of reversible to non-reversible effects," the report said.

Iran and North Korea, too, are increasingly able to extend their military activities into space, jamming the communications of adversaries and developing ballistic missile technologies, it noted.

The new organisation builds on the space command already operating under the air force following its creation in August. Space force will continue to be under the air force. Space command will focus on war fighting while the space force will encompass broader missions such as training, procurement, long-term planning and other functions.

The space force will comprise about 16,000 air force and civilian personnel, according to air force secretary Barbara Barrett. It will have its own uniform, shoulder patches and even its own song.

"The US Space Force will protect America's national interests by its singular focus on space," Ms Barrett said. "It's a different sort of portfolio than what we might be thinking of when we generally think about war-fighting machines."

Leading the space force will be Air Force General John Raymond, now in charge of space command. "With the establishment of the US Space Force, we're elevating space commensurate with its importance to our national security and the security of our allies and our partners," said Gen Raymond.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, ASSOCIATED PRESS