US court unseals more documents stemming from FBI search of Trump's home

WASHINGTON - A federal court in West Palm Beach on Friday unsealed more documents tied to the FBI's unprecedented Aug 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, after media outlets asked for the records to be made public.

The unsealing by US District Judge Aileen Cannon came one day after she heard oral arguments by Mr Trump's attorneys and the Justice Department's top two counterintelligence prosecutors over whether she should appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the seized materials at Mr Trump's request.

Judge Cannon deferred ruling immediately on whether to appoint a special master, but said she would agree to unseal two records the Justice Department had filed under seal.

One of the records, released on Friday, provides a little more detail about the 33 boxes and other items the FBI found inside Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, as part of its ongoing criminal investigation into whether he illegally retained national defence information and tried to obstruct the probe.

It shows that documents with classification markings were at times co-mingled with other items such as books, magazines and newspaper clippings.

In addition to records labelled as "top secret," "secret" and "confidential", there were also empty folders.

Some empty folders had a banner marked "classified, while others indicated that they should be returned to staff secretary/military aide.

In total, there were 18 records marked as "top secret" - the highest classification level reserved for the country's most closely-held secrets.

The other record that was unsealed is a brief three-page filing by the Justice Department updating the court about the status of its investigative team's review of the documents seized.

That filing, dated Aug 30, said investigators had "completed a preliminary review of the materials seized" and segregated all the records with classification markings.

"The seized materials will continue to be used to further the government's investigation, and the investigative team will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as it takes further investigative steps, such as through additional witness interviews and grand jury practice," it says.