US couple arrested for keeping four adopted children in tiny cells

A Missouri couple was arrested last Tuesday (Aug 7) on charges of child endangerment and kidnapping after they were suspected of barricading four children in tiny rooms without access to water or toilets.

Tiny prison inmates' uniforms were also made for the children - three girls and a boy - aged between five and 12.

According to local media reports, the four children, who were adopted by Daryl Justen Head and Laura Elizabeth Cheatham, both 38, were found in windowless rooms blocked by plywood at the couple's home in Farmington.

The children are now in state custody.

Four small inmate uniforms were also found by authorities. Cheatham worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections before recently resigning. Authorities say she ordered four small inmate uniforms in January from a prison clothing division.

A Huffington Post report said that the case surfaced following a tip-off from an unknown caller.

When authorities went to the couple's home to check on the children, they were initially denied entry by Head. When they finally managed to enter the house, Cheatham was seen removing screws from plywood covering the small "specially constructed" rooms, which had no windows or lighting.

Investigations into the case are ongoing and the couple are currently in custody.