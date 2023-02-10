US congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office says

Democrat Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building.
WASHINGTON - US Representative Angie Craig was assaulted on Thursday in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, her office said in a statement.

Her chief of staff, Nick Coe, said that the Democratic Minnesota congresswoman suffered bruising, but was “otherwise physically okay.”

Mr Coe added that there was no evidence to suggest that the attack was politically motivated.

The attack took place early in the morning and the lawmaker “defended herself from the attacker”, Mr Coe said.

The attacker fled the scene of assault, her office added.

“Rep Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time,” her chief of staff added.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available. REUTERS

