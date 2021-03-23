US congressman accused of sexual misconduct apologises

WASHINGTON • Republican Uni-ted States Representative Tom Reed, who had been mulling over a challenge to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has apologised to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct and said he would not run for office next year.

Mr Reed was accused by former insurance company lobbyist Nicolette Davis of inappropriately placing his hand on her during a networking trip in Minneapolis in 2017, the Washington Post reported last Friday.

"I apologise to Nicolette Davis," the congressman said in a statement released on Twitter on Sunday.

"I hear her voice and will not dismiss her," he said, adding that he would retire in January 2023 as previously announced.

Ms Davis, who now serves in the US military, texted a co-worker during the incident, saying "a drunk congressman is rubbing my back", according to the newspaper.

"Help help," she texted, according to the Post.

Mr Reed, who had earlier dismissed Ms Davis' account of his actions as "inaccurate", said in his latest statement that upon reflection, "my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant".

"I want to share that this (incident) occurred at a time in my life when I was struggling," he added.

Ms Davis could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mr Reed, 49, was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2010 and has gained a reputation of being a moderate Republican willing to work with Democrats on some issues.

He told Fox News last month that he was "seriously considering" running against Mr Cuomo for New York governor.

Mr Cuomo, who is up for re-election in November next year, is under increasing pressure to resign following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct and that he had concealed the number of New York state nursing home deaths related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

REUTERS