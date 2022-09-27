US Congress negotiators 'set nearly $17b' in new aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON - Negotiators of a stop-gap spending Bill in the US Congress have agreed to include nearly US$12 billion (S$17 billion) in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, sources familiar with the talks said Monday.

The Bill represents continued bipartisan support for the Kyiv government in the wake of Russia's invasion.

In response to a request from the Biden administration, the funding is said to include US$4.5 billion to provide defence capabilities and equipment for Ukraine, as well as US$2.7 billion to continue military, intelligence and other defence support.

It also will consist of US$4.5 billion to continue to provide direct budget support to Kyiv through the next quarter. That way, President Volodymyr Zelensky's administration can pay salaries to essential staff, support Ukrainians fleeing conflict and cover other critical expenses to help civilians.

US President Joe Biden asked Congress earlier this month to provide US$11.7 billion in new emergency military and economic aid for Ukraine in the stopgap spending Bill.

There is widespread support in Congress from both Mr Biden's fellow Democrats - who narrowly control both the House of Representatives and the Senate - and Republicans for helping Ukraine defend itself following Russia's invasion.

Congress is facing a midnight Friday deadline to pass the spending Bill, which also will temporarily fund a wide range of US government programmes. REUTERS