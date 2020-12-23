US Congress finally passes $1.2 trillion rescue package

WASHINGTON • Congress has passed the second-biggest economic rescue package in US history as part of a massive year-end spending Bill, concluding months of discord between Democrats and Republicans over how to address the pandemic that continues to surge across the country.

The US$900 billion (S$1.2 trillion) relief package passed on Monday is part of a US$2.3 trillion "coronabus" Bill that includes a so-called omnibus Bill to fund the government for the coming year.

The White House has said President Donald Trump will sign it.

The deal will spare millions of jobless workers who were days away from seeing their unemployment benefits expire, and provide a new round of cash payouts.

Small businesses will benefit from more government grants, while the package also includes rental assistance and help for families facing eviction.

"It's a good bipartisan deal," Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday. "We will do some good with this legislation."

But "as President-elect Joe Biden has said, it's a first step, and we will need to do more. More to get virus assistance to crush the virus. More money to buy vaccines", Ms Pelosi said on the House floor.

"I applaud this relief package, but our work is far from over," Mr Biden said on Twitter. "Starting in the new year, Congress will need to immediately get to work on support for our Covid-19 plan."

The pandemic aid package will including one-time US$600 cheques for most Americans, extended unemployment benefits of US$300 a week and US$284 billion more for a pay cheque protection programme for small businesses.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US$600 cheques will go out as early as next week.

That amounts to "US$2,400 for a family of four, so much needed relief just in time for the holidays", he told CNBC on Monday.

Economists say the aid should be enough to avert a double-dip recession next year, though risks remain, and both political parties expect to be wrangling over additional relief measures after Mr Biden takes office on Jan 20.

The relief plan is attached to a US$1.4 trillion Bill that would fund the federal government up to the end of the fiscal year next Sept 30.

That Bill adheres to budget caps set during last year's debt ceiling fight, including by keeping US$12.5 billion in spending on war veterans' health under the cap.

The Bill also has US$1.4 billion for Mr Trump's border wall and related spending, although the incoming Biden administration could stop construction.

It also includes an extension of tax breaks - for the alcohol and renewable energy industries, among others - a law to curb surprise medical bills, a water infrastructure measure and an intelligence agency policy Bill, among other provisions.

And it includes money for schools, airlines and distribution of vaccines.

Lawmakers from both parties complained about having to vote on such a sprawling piece of legislation with so little time to digest the contents.

"Who in their right mind thinks that this a responsible way of governing?" Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida said in a statement before voting against the Bill.

Critical to upcoming legislation will be whether Democrats manage to win the two Georgia run-off elections for the Senate on Jan 5 - giving them control of both chambers of Congress.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS