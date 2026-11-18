Pilots and family members hold photos of victims of American Airlines flight 5342 at the US Capitol on Nov 17.

WASHINGTON - The US Congress has agreed to require airliners and other civilian aircraft to be equipped with systems that help pilots locate nearby aircraft, but lawmakers still have to resolve the provisions that apply to the military.

Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell announced the agreement on Nov 17 at a demonstration on the lawn outside the Capitol building. A group representing families of the 67 people killed when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C., on Jan 29, 2025, organised the event.

“When military aircraft fly in the same airspace, they must meet the same standards as everyone else,” said Cantwell, a Democrat representing Washington state.

Cruz, a Texas Republican, said he believes Congress can pass the bill before the end of 2026 .

Hamaad Raza lost his wife, Asra Hussain, in the crash. He said his wife was terrified of flying but she had to for work, so he would always reassure her that she would be safe. Since then, he has learnt about the locator systems that the airline pilots did not have that night which the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been recommending for decades.

“Every time she was scared, I would reassure her. That she had nothing to worry about. I did this because I truly believed it,” Raza said.

“Like most people, I had heard that air travel was the safest form of transportation. And because of the industry’s track record, I had blind trust in the American aviation system. What I did not realise at the time was this crash was a ticking time bomb, and it was inevitable.”

On the night of the collision, the Army helicopter flew without the key ADS-B Out system that broadcasts an aircraft’s location turned on because of security concerns, even though it was only on a training flight.

Any aircraft flying in crowded airspace is already required to have the ADS-B Out system that broadcasts its location but is not required to have the complementary ADS-B In systems that show pilots where nearby aircraft are flying.

Some airlines have invested in the technology in newer planes and private pilots often use a portable receiver to see the locations on an iPad.

“Pilots can’t avoid what we can’t see,” said Captain Jason Ambrosi, who leads the Air Line Pilots Association union. He said Congress must require these systems on both military and civilian aircraft because the Federal Aviation Administration has not. “Everyone in shared airspace must be seen. Period.”

The Senate and House each passed competing aviation safety reform bills, and lawmakers have been working since the spring to craft a compromise bill addressing all 50 recommendations from the NTSB.

Everyone aboard the helicopter and the American Airlines jet, flying from Wichita, Kansas, died when the two aircraft collided. It was the deadliest plane crash on US soil since 2001, and the victims included 28 members of the figure skating community.

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) administrator Bryan Bedford assured the victims’ families that safety remains the agency’s top priority. The FAA has been in the spotlight since grounding all flights nationwide on Nov 13 because of a technical problem.

The FAA has already taken some steps to prevent helicopters and planes from sharing the same airspace around Reagan airport. Air traffic controllers are now prohibited from relying solely on pilots to see and avoid other aircraft. But the victims’ families and NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy have been pressing for the locator systems.

“No law can ever restore what was taken from each of you. We can make a choice, though, about what happens next,” Homendy said. “We can choose whether this tragedy becomes another moment of heartbreak that fades from public attention or whether it becomes a turning point that saves lives.” AP