US colleges see further declines in international student enrolment

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The drop comes amid changing visa policies under the Trump administration and growing competition for scholars across the globe

WASHINGTON – US universities are seeing continued declines in international enrolment with an estimated 15% drop in new foreign students this fall, according to a subset of data from the Institute of International Education released on Nov 16.

The total number of international students in the fall of 2026 declined by 9%, according to a survey of more than 800 institutions in the annual report, amid changing visa policies under the Trump administration and growing competition for scholars across the globe.

The annual Open Doors report provided a preliminary glimpse at enrolment during the current academic year. The slide was especially pronounced among graduate students, with universities reporting an estimated 15% decline in the fall. Undergraduate enrolment fell 3%.

Mirka Martel, head of research, evaluation and learning at the institute, said there have been several factors driving decreases in enrolment from foreign students. She noted visa policies as well as the rising cost of a degree in the US.

“One of the big changes we’re seeing is global competition,” she said in a call with reporters.

“There are more countries actively investing in and recruiting international students. So, as a result, this often means that there are more destination opportunities and, with rising costs and some of the other factors related to visas, I think that that’s also allowing international students to consider their options.”

In the previous school year, undergraduate international enrolment dropped 0.3%, but graduate enrolment fell 13%, the Open Doors report found.

Universities are now confronting the financial challenges posed by the decline in international students, who often pay full tuition to attend. The Open Doors survey found that personal and family funding accounted for the primary source of funding for nearly half of students.

For example, Pennsylvania State University said it faced a US$124 million (S$160 million) budget gap for its US$2.2 billion budget, citing the drop in attendance from the cohort.

“The financial pressures driving the shortfall are affecting universities nationwide, including declines in international, graduate and undergraduate student enrolment, and rising health insurance costs,” the university system said in a Nov 9 statement. BLOOMBERG