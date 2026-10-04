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US Coast Guard finds debris from medical plane carrying six people

The US Coast Guard searching for people on Oct 3 after it found debris from a medical transport aircraft off the shore of Massachusetts’ Nantucket island.

WASHINGTON – The US Coast Guard said on Oct 3 it found debris from a medical transport plane that went missing while flying from Bermuda to Boston, with the six people on board still unaccounted for.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the Coast Guard in the early hours of Oct 3 that it had lost contact with a Gulfstream G100 with the tail number C-GRJP, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

“Coast Guard search crews located a debris field that has been confirmed to be associated with the missing aircraft,” it said.

“Crews are continuing to search for the six people who were aboard the aircraft.”

The plane carried four Canadian nationals and two Bermudian nationals, the Coast Guard said.

The aircraft operated by Canada-based Latitude Air Ambulance went missing around 1am local time, company spokesman Clarence Togeretz told AFP.

“It was carrying two pilots, two medical staff, one patient and a family member,” Togeretz said,

The company has a fleet of 10 planes that provide repatriation and medical evacuation services, flying people back home from anywhere in the world, its website says.

The Coast Guard said search efforts would continue throughout the night and scheduled a news conference on the morning of Oct 4 to provide an update. AFP