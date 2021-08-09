US city with 2.4m population has just six ICU beds left as cases surge

AUSTIN • With intensive care unit (ICU) beds down to a single digit, Austin sounded the alarm last Saturday, using its emergency alert system to let residents in the capital city of Texas know that the local state of the pandemic was "dire".

The Austin area - with a population of around 2.4 million - has just six ICU beds left, and only 313 ventilators are available.

"The situation is critical," public health medical director Desmar Walkes said last Saturday, warning of a "catastrophe" as it sent the notification to residents at noon through text messages, e-mails and phone calls.

"Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases."

The warning came just two days after the city's health department bumped up its risk level to its highest at Stage 5 due to the highly contagious Delta variant, pushing residents to get vaccinated, stay home and mask up.

The risk level was raised after the seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions rose by more than 600 per cent in the past month, while patients in ICUs jumped 570 per cent. Covid-19 patients on ventilators surged to 102 as of last Saturday from just eight on July 4. More may soon follow as cases in the Austin area have increased 10 times.

The jump in cases is also seen nationwide. New infections in the United States have rebounded to more than 100,000 a day on average, returning to levels of the winter surge six months ago. Weekly cases last Friday passed 750,000, the most since February.

Cases are rising even as the US pace of vaccination started to tick up again. Daily average deaths more than doubled in the past month, even while remaining far below the levels of last winter.

"It clearly has taken a very bad turn," Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, said last week. He singled out Texas, along with Florida, as the two states that are "accounting for a very disproportionately high proportion - something like 40 per cent of the infections".

Texas, with a population of about 29 million, has just 439 ICU beds and 6,991 ventilators available.

The number of infections surged by 23,096 in Texas last Friday, the most since February, and 11,072 more were added on Saturday - often a reduced number due to fewer tests processed on weekends.

Meanwhile, students across the US are heading back to school, starting in Atlanta.

But parents' hopes for a return to normal instruction in the autumn have begun to evaporate with the spread of the Delta variant.

With policymakers scrambling to balance public health and children's learning needs, a patchwork of coronavirus rules is emerging nationwide, provoking debates, division, confusion and anxiety.

Some large school districts like Los Angeles are requiring all staff to get tested for the virus each week.

States led by Democrats, including New Jersey and California, have imposed statewide mask mandates in schools, while those led by Republicans, like Florida and Arizona, have forbidden districts from imposing mask rules, casting mandates as an infringement on personal freedom.

"I think the reality will be that there will be an increased number of cases," said Dr Jeffrey Klausner, an expert on infectious diseases at the University of Southern California. "But parents should be reassured that the severity of illness in children is very, very low."

BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES