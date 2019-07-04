US-China trade talks to resume next week with phone calls, says Trump's adviser

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US and Chinese officials will talk by phone in the coming week as they seek to resolve a growing trade war between the two countries, said Mr Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser.

"They're on the phone," Mr Kudlow told reporters at the White House on Wednesday (July 3). "They will be on the phone this coming week. And they will be scheduling face-to-face meetings. Lots of communications."

Mr Trump has said a new round of trade talks with China is underway, ending a stalemate between the two countries.

Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restart talks at the Group of 20 summit in Japan last Saturday, reflecting a truce in their trade war. Mr Trump said he would hold off imposing an additional US$300 billion in tariffs as talks continued.

Mr Trump made the threat of more duties in May after he said China reneged on language that had previously been negotiated.