US-China trade talks resume; Trump claims progress

WASHINGTON • Trade negotiators from the US and China resumed face-to-face talks in Washington, as the Trump administration said a Chinese delegation will visit American farmlands next week.

President Donald Trump yesterday said the US is making a lot of progress with China and taking in billions from tariffs on Chinese imports, with the total soon reaching US$100 billion (S$138 billion).

Talks between a Chinese delegation led by Vice-Minister for Finance Liao Min and Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish began on Thursday and continued yesterday. The talks are expected to lay the groundwork for top-level negotiations between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Vice-Premier Liu He next month in Washington.

An exact date for that meeting has not been released.

The burst of diplomacy follows two months of ratcheting up of the trade war after senior officials last met in Shanghai in late July.

Frustrated by the lack of progress after that meeting, Mr Trump announced an increase in planned tariffs on an additional batch of US$300 billion of Chinese goods from 10 per cent to 15 per cent, which he began imposing on Sept 1.

Tariffs on some goods were postponed to Dec 15.

Mr Trump later announced a two-week delay on raising existing tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese goods from 25 per cent to 30 per cent, which is now set for Oct 15.

China has targeted US exports including agriculture products with retaliatory tariffs, hitting farmers who are also dealing with unpredictable weather and low commodity prices.

CORRECTING IMBALANCES What we need is to correct the big imbalances, not just the current trade deficit, but also the structural imbalances, the impediments to market access, disrespect for intellectual property, forced technology transfers... So it's more complicated than just buying a few more soya beans. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS

US Agriculture Department Secretary Sonny Perdue on Thursday said Chinese officials will visit American farms next week as part of efforts to "build goodwill".

He said he did not have further details, and did not know if Beijing plans to make an announcement about additional purchases of US farm goods during the visit.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday reiterated that the administration is pressing for a deal that commits Beijing to a wide range of deep economic reforms.

"What we need is to correct the big imbalances, not just the current trade deficit, but also the structural imbalances, the impediments to market access, disrespect for intellectual property, forced technology transfers," Mr Ross said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

"So it's more complicated than just buying a few more soya beans."

Yesterday, documents published by the Office of the US Trade Representative listed more than 400 Chinese products that will be temporarily exempted from tariffs.

The exclusions cover a wide range of goods, including plastic straws, and stem from more than 1,100 exclusion requests made by companies and other US entities. The exemptions are not only intended to mollify Beijing, but would also help American businesses hurt by Mr Trump's tariffs.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST

SEE OPINION