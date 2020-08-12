US-China trade deal is fine, China still buying US goods: Kudlow

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - China is continuing to buy US goods and particularly commodities under the US-China Phase 1 trade deal signed in January, despite rising tensions over Hong Kong and other issues, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday (Aug 11).

Asked if deteriorating ties between the world's two largest economies on other fronts could result in the trade deal being thrown out the window, Kudlow said, "No, no."

"The one area we are engaging is trade," he told reporters at the White House. "It's fine right now."

This story is developing.