US-China talks to resume after 2-month hiatus

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK • The US and China are set to relaunch trade talks this week after a two-month hiatus, but a year after their trade war began, there is little sign that their differences have narrowed.

After meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Japan late last month, United States President Donald Trump agreed to suspend a new round of tariffs on US$300 billion (S$408 billion) worth of imported Chinese consumer goods while the two sides resumed negotiations.

Mr Trump said then that China would restart large purchases of US agricultural commodities, and the US would ease some export restrictions on Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies.

But sources familiar with the talks and China trade watchers in Washington said the Group of 20 Summit in Osaka last month did little to clear the path for top negotiators to resolve an impasse that caused trade deal talks to break down in early May.

A US official said last week that the discussions were expected to resume with a phone call between US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He.

A USTR spokesman said the call was expected this week, but gave no further details.

The US is demanding China make sweeping policy changes to better protect American intellectual property, end the forced transfer and theft of trade secrets and curb massive state industrial subsidies. At stake, US officials said, is dominance of the high-tech industries of the future, from artificial intelligence to aerospace.

"We've had a change in atmospherics," said Dr Derek Scissors, a China expert at the American Enterprise Institute, a business-oriented Washington think-tank. "While this is great for markets, the administration has not said one specific thing about how we're unstuck."

Dr Scissors, who has at times consulted with Trump administration officials, said both sides got what they wanted out of the Summit - a lowering of the temperature and the avoidance of new tariffs that would have been painful for both sides.

"The pressure for one side to give in to the other is diffused right now. I expect this to drag out for months," added Dr Scissors.

Washington and Beijing appear to have different ideas of what the two leaders agreed last month on the sidelines of the main G-20 Summit.

Three sources familiar with the state of negotiations said that the Chinese side did not make firm commitments to immediately purchase agricultural commodities.

One of the sources said Mr Trump raised the issue of agricultural purchases twice during the meeting, but Mr Xi agreed to consider purchases only in the context of a broader final agreement.

Other than a small purchase of American rice by a private Chinese firm, no purchases have materialised. Trump administration officials have also downplayed the extent of pledges to allow Huawei to purchase US technology products, with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro saying only "lower-tech" US semiconductors could be made available for sale to the firm.

Ms Claire Reade, a former China trade negotiator at USTR, said there was room on both sides to get a deal. "It's a question of political will and there are ways to manoeuvre around the current red flags that have been put in the ground.

"Both President Xi and President Trump have to come out of this saying they stood strong, and they in effect got a win."REUTERS

SEE OPINION