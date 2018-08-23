US, China resume trade talks as more tariffs loom

WASHINGTON • The revival of trade negotiations between the United States and China after a months-long standstill has provoked new hopes in financial markets that an all-out trade war between the world's two largest economies may be averted.

Yet, this week's meetings in Washington also appear set to highlight the continuing divide in the Trump administration over how best to deal with Beijing and how China hawks are winning that battle.

US Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs David Malpass and Chinese Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen were due to meet from yesterday for the first face-to-face trade discussions held by the two sides since June.

Hanging over the meetings will be the next round of tariffs on US$16 billion (S$21.9 billion) of each nation's exports to the other, set to take effect today.

The talks between the mid-level officials are predicted to result only in a joint statement of productive discussions, according to a person familiar with the agenda.

The discussions will touch on the major friction points, ranging from intellectual property protections to rebalancing trade, the source said.

US President Donald Trump himself has played down expectations in recent days while reviving a point of friction by accusing Beijing of manipulating its currency to offset the impact of his tariffs.

That, analysts say, is partly because Mr Trump and China hawks in his administration are feeling increasingly emboldened since the two sides held talks in May and June.

At home, Mr Trump has watched the subdued reaction of financial markets to his trade manoeuvres.

He also hailed recent strong economic news and polls showing his approval rating holding up among Republicans.

Meanwhile, in China, the economy has shown signs of weakness in recent months - a circumstance Mr Trump has said gives the US an advantage.

Mr Scott Kennedy, an expert on US-China relations at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said: "Here we are three months later, and, if anything, during that time, the hawks' position has been consolidated because we drove over the cliff and discovered our car can fly, with the US economy still doing fairly well and President Trump still popular among Republicans."

The administration still remains divided over how best to tackle China. While Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is eager to find a negotiated solution, other Cabinet members such as US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer are keen to continue increasing the pressure on Beijing, analysts say.

Mr Lighthizer has been behind the growing pile of tariffs being rolled out on imports from China.

With the further US$16 billion in products due to be hit from today, some US$50 billion in annual imports will be subject to added duties.

But the USTR's office has also been holding hearings this week on a further US$200 billion in imports to be targeted as soon as next month.

Said Mr Derek Scissors, a China expert at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington: "USTR is not going to engage the Chinese seriously right now unless the President orders them to."

