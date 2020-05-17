US-China phase one trade deal not falling apart, says Kudlow

WASHINGTON • The United States-China phase one trade deal reached in Jan 1 is not falling apart and both sides are still working to implement it, the White House's top economic adviser said, but President Donald Trump added that he was not "thrilled" with the agreement.

Mr Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday that the trade deal "is continuing", a day after Mr Trump suggested he could cut ties with the world's second-largest economy.

Mr Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, was asked if the trade deal was falling apart. "Absolutely not," he said.

The Chinese are working towards holding up their end of the agreement, which calls for Beijing to boost purchases of American farm goods, manufactured products, energy and services by US$200 billion (S$285 billion) over two years.

"They're a little slow on the commodity purchases. I think that has a lot to do with market and economic positions," Mr Kudlow said.

He noted what he described as a successful phone call recently with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and China's Vice-Premier Liu He, as well as a positive deputies call on Thursday night.

"We have other issues with China, and of course the origin of the virus... but with respect to the trade deal, it is continuing, absolutely," he said.

His comments came at the end of a week of complaints from Mr Trump about China's early handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and separate steps by his government to crack down on China's blacklisted telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies and curb US investment in some Chinese companies.

In an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast on Thursday, Mr Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and that the pandemic had cast a pall over the trade deal with Beijing.

Tensions between the world's two largest economies have spiked in recent weeks, with officials on both sides suggesting the hard-fought trade deal that defused a bitter 18-month trade war could be abandoned.

Asked on Friday whether he is planning to impose additional tariffs on China or tear up the trade deal, Mr Trump said: "I don't want to talk about it. I can say China is buying a lot of our products. But the trade deal, the ink was barely dry when this (the virus) came in from China, so it's not like we're thrilled."

Earlier last week, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, which oversees billions in federal retirement dollars, said it would indefinitely delay plans to invest in some Chinese companies that are under scrutiny in Washington.

And on Friday, the Commerce Department moved to block supplies to Huawei, spurring threats of Chinese retaliation against US companies such as Apple and Boeing.

In the meantime, China issued a statement on Friday calling on all United Nations member states to actively fulfil their financial obligations to the UN, stressing that Washington owes the body more than US$2 billion.

The US is the biggest contributor to the UN budget, paying 22 per cent of its annual running costs, and 25 per cent of its peacekeeping operations. Including arrears that stretch back several years, "the United States is the largest debtor, owing US$1.165 billion and US$1.332 billion respectively", the Chinese statement said.

The US mission to the UN dismissed the call, saying China is "eager to distract attention from its cover-up and mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis, and this is yet another example".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

