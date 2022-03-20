US, China no closer on pressing Putin to halt war on Ukraine

The United States and China called for a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine during a video call between its leaders, but showed no signs of progress on how they might go about pressuring Moscow to halt its invasion.

The almost two-hour call between China's President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden on Friday came as negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow showed little sign of a breakthrough.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, while his aide Mikhailo Podolyak urged China to condemn "Russian barbarism".

Western officials said that Ukrainians continue to put up a fierce resistance, stalling the advance of Russian troops. But the death toll has been mounting and aid agencies said they struggled to reach people trapped in cities encircled by Russian forces.

Moscow had used its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time to destroy a weapons storage site in western Ukraine, close to the Romanian border.

On Friday, Mr Xi told Mr Biden that "all sides need to jointly support Russia and Ukraine in having dialogue and negotiation that will produce results and lead to peace", according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement released after the call.

He added that China had put forward a six-point initiative to help with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and was ready to provide further humanitarian aid.

Mr Biden detailed the efforts of America and its allies to prevent and then respond to "Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine", including by imposing costs on Russia, the White House said in a statement.

He also "described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians", the statement added.

Beijing has denied reports that it was willing to provide Moscow with military or economic aid.

A senior administration official, who spoke to reporters after the call, declined to specify exactly what sort of penalties the US would impose on China if it armed Moscow or helped it circumvent international sanctions. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also did not say how Mr Xi responded to Mr Biden.

But the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Mr Xi as criticising "sweeping and indiscriminate" sanctions as a solution, highlighting their impact on global stability and the livelihoods of billions.

Analysts noted that Beijing continued to refuse to condemn Russia for its invasion, as it balanced between presenting itself as a responsible superpower and staying aligned with Moscow. Instead, Mr Xi alluded to what Russia called "legitimate security concerns" over Nato expansionism near its borders, which President Vladimir Putin cited as a reason for the invasion against Ukraine.

"The US and Nato should also have dialogue with Russia to address the crux of the Ukraine crisis and ease the security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine," the Chinese statement quoted Mr Xi as saying. He added that an "enduring solution" would be for major countries to respect each other and reject a Cold War mentality.

Still, Beijing did put some distance between itself and Moscow, calling for an end to hostilities as soon as possible. "China stands for peace and opposes war," said the Chinese statement.

In a note after the call, Eurasia Group analysts said: "Overall, Xi's remarks suggest a reduced tail-risk of full Chinese support for Russia and the retaliation this would trigger from Washington."

They said the potential for US-China cooperation on a diplomatic resolution to the crisis was slim, and it was uncertain if Mr Biden succeeded in convincing Mr Xi to press Mr Putin to end his invasion.

"US officials are deeply frustrated with China's position and believe Beijing has actively ignored US entreaties and warnings - and it remains to be seen if the direct message from Biden will alter this," the analysts added.

Said the US official: "Our view is that China will make its own decisions."