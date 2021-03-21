US, China end 'tough' talks, noting deep-seated divides

The first high-level talks between the United States' new administration and China, which were marked by a public war of words, ended with both sides entrenched in their positions, but at least signalling a willingness to move on areas of shared interests.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that the two superpowers had "candid" talks on Iran, North Korea and climate change.

China's foreign ministry similarly said in a statement that Beijing and Washington can collaborate on the most pressing issues facing the world, including fighting the pandemic and promoting global economic recovery.

It added: "Both parties will establish a China-US joint working group on climate change."

The two-day meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, finished late on Friday without the open hostility laid bare the day before, when the US attacked China on human rights and Beijing's top diplomat Yang Jiechi accused America of behaving like an imperial power in a 10-minute opening speech.

But remarks to the media after the talks showed neither side was willing to back down on the most contentious issues.

Mr Blinken said that China's actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet and Taiwan, as well as its cyber attacks on the US, were areas "where we are fundamentally at odds".

"It's no surprise that when we raised those issues, clearly and directly, we got a defensive response. On economics, on trade, on technology, we told our counterparts that we are reviewing these issues with close consultation with Congress, with our allies and partners," added Mr Blinken, who will this week travel to Brussels for a Nato gathering, where China is expected to be on the agenda.

Mr Yang separately said that while the talks were constructive, "there are still differences between the two sides".

"China will firmly safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development," he said, according to footage from the state-owned China Global Television Network.

Speaking after Mr Yang, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said they had told the US once again that China's sovereignty was a matter of principle.

"We hope the US will not underestimate China's determination to defend its territory, to safeguard its people, and to maintain its interests," said Mr Wang, who is set to welcome Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing tomorrow.

The Kremlin's ties with the US are also very tense, and Russia and China are expected to show solidarity in their talks.

Experts say the Alaska meeting was about each side taking the measure of the other and making clear its positions and lines in the sand.

"The American side felt that it was important to test whether Beijing is willing to negotiate in good faith on issues that are important to the United States," said American Enterprise Institute research fellow Zack Cooper.

"Deeds, not words" has been a watchword of the Biden team, and it has made clear that it will base its assessment of the US-China relationship "not on whether the meetings are cordial, but on whether they get results", said Dr Cooper.

"That's frankly a pretty big change from the way that the US has often approached these engagements. I think that's the right approach.

"But we're in for a more tense relationship."