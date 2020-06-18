US, China discuss need for full transparency to fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON (REUTERS, XINHUA) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday (June 17) and discussed the need for full transparency and information sharing between the two nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic and prevent future outbreaks.

Mr Pompeo also discussed the need for fully reciprocal dealings in commercial, security, and diplomatic interactions, the US State Department said in an e-mailed statement.

Mr Pompeo met Mr Yang in Hawaii, amid a deep deterioration in relations between the world's two top economies.

Chinese state media Xinhua news agency reported that both sides deemed the dialogue to be constructive, and they agreed to take action to implement in earnest the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries.

The two sides also agreed to maintain contact and communication, said Xinhua.