US charges Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska with violating sanctions

NEW YORK - US prosecutors on Thursday unveiled criminal charges accusing the Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska of violating sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Deripaska, the 54-year-old founder of aluminum giant Rusal, was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and government officials blacklisted by Washington in 2018 in reaction to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election to help Donald Trump become president.

The US Department of Justice said Deripaska violated sanctions by using the US financial system to maintain three luxury properties, and employing a woman to buy a California music studio on his behalf.

Prosecutors said Deripaska also violated sanctions through efforts to have his girlfriend travel to the United States from Russia to bear his children.

"In the wake of Russia's unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, I promised the American people that the Justice Department would work to hold accountable those who break our laws and threaten our national security," US Attorney-General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"Today's charges demonstrate we are keeping that promise."

Erich Ferrari, a lawyer for Deripaska, declined to comment.

Three women - Ekaterina Voronina, Natalia Bardakova and Olga Shriki - were also charged in the indictment against Deripaska. Their lawyers could not immediately be identified.

Shriki, a New Jersey resident, was arrested on Thursday morning, and released on US$2 million (S$2.8 million) bond after a brief afternoon appearance in Manhattan federal court. She did not enter a plea.

Moscow has called the Ukraine invasion a special military operation and has denied meddling in the 2016 US election.

Deripaska is worth US$2.8 billion according to Forbes magazine, and has also been sanctioned by the European Union and Britain.

In blacklisting Deripaska, the US Treasury Department cited his allegedly having acted or purported to act on behalf of a senior Russian government official, and for operating in the energy sector.