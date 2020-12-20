US charges ex-Zoom executive over dissident censorship

NEW YORK • US prosecutors have charged a former China-based executive at Zoom Video Communications with disrupting video meetings commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown at the request of the Chinese government.

Xinjiang Jin, 39, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of conspiring since January last year to use his company's systems to censor speech, the United States Department of Justice said.

In a complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors said the software engineer - Zoom's main liaison with Chinese law enforcement and intelligence - helped terminate at least four video meetings in May and June, including some involving dissidents who survived the June 4, 1989 student protests.

Jin allegedly fabricated violations of Zoom's terms of service to justify his actions to his superiors.

Prosecutors also said that his accomplices created fake e-mail accounts and Zoom accounts, including in dissidents' names, to suggest meeting hosts and participants supported terrorism, violence and child pornography.

In a blog post, Zoom said it fired Jin for violating the California-based company's policies, and placed other employees on leave. It noted there was no indication that enterprise data was shared with China's government.

Zoom said it is cooperating with prosecutors in Brooklyn and northern California regarding its dealings with China's government, and responding to a US Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena.

In a statement, acting US Attorney Seth DuCharme in Brooklyn said Jin's actions helped the Chinese authorities "censor and punish US users... merely for exercising their rights to free expression".

Jin is not in US custody and a lawyer for him could not be located.

