US CDC warns against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica and Brunei

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday (Sept 8) warned against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica and Brunei because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The CDC raised its travel advisory to Level 4: Very High for those countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

The CDC also eased its ratings for the Netherlands, Malta, Guinea-Bissau and United Arab Emirates from Level 4: Very High to Level 3: High, which urges unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to those destinations.

The CDC also raised Australia from Leve1 1: Low to Level 2: Moderate.

In addition, the CDC raised its advisory level for Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Ghana, Grenada, Turks and Caicos Islands to Level 3.

Singapore is currently listed as a "Level 2" country.

The CDC issues travel recommendations by countries and for US territories but does not list recommendations for individual US states.

It currently lists about 80 destinations out of around 200 ranked as Level 4, including some US territories.