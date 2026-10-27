Straitstimes.com header logo

US CDC deputy director to leave Trump administration, paper says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The departure follows changes in the US government’s vaccine policy.

The departure follows changes in the US government’s vaccine policy.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Jennifer Shuford, the CDC deputy director and chief medical officer, will leave the Trump administration after next week’s midterm elections, the Washington Post said, citing sources.
  • Her exit comes after changes in US vaccine policy, including Trump’s plan to split some childhood shots into five separate doses.
  • The move could back Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s long-time anti-vaccine goal, despite scientists rejecting claims that vaccines cause autism.

AI generated

Jennifer Shuford, the deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will leave the Trump administration after next week’s midterm elections, the Washington Post said on Oct 26, citing sources.

The departure follows changes in the US government’s vaccine policy, with President Donald Trump unveiling plans to demand that vaccine makers split certain childhood shots into five separate doses.

The CDC and the White House did not respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

A former Texas health commissioner, Shuford, who is also the CDC’s chief medical officer, was hired in April among a team including former deputy surgeon general Erica Schwartz, healthcare executive Sean Slovenski, and FDA official Sara Brenner.

The reason for Shuford’s departure was not immediately clear, the paper said, citing one person as attributing it to a family health issue, while another said she had disagreed with the administration’s approach to vaccine policy.

The step flagged by Trump would advance a long-standing goal of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, an anti-vaccine activist who has promoted a link between vaccines and autism that scientists have repeatedly debunked. REUTERS

More on this topic
US Health Secretary Kennedy launches new push on vaccine injuries
New York declares state of emergency over measles outbreak
See more on

United States

Vaccines

Donald Trump

Public health and hygiene

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.