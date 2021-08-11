US cautions Brazil that Huawei would leave it 'high and dry' on 5G

WASHINGTON • US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns over Huawei equipment in Brazil's 5G telecommunications network during his visit to the country last week, a White House official said, but the South American nation made no promises on whether it would use products from the Chinese company.

US officials also pressed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on his efforts to call his country's election integrity into question and said the United States has confidence in Brazil's ability to carry out free elections, the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, Mr Juan Gonzalez, told reporters on a conference call on Monday.

Mr Gonzalez denied reports that the US had offered support for a Nato partnership with Brazil in exchange for cooperation over 5G equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies, saying the two issues were not related and there was no "quid pro quo".

"We do support Brazil's aspirations as a Nato global partner as a way to deepen security cooperation over time between Brazil and the Nato countries," Mr Gonzalez said.

"We continue to have concerns about Huawei's potential role in Brazil's telecoms infrastructure," he said, adding that Huawei is facing "major challenges" to its semiconductor supply chain that would leave international customers "high and dry".

Brazil "made no commitments to us" regarding Huawei, he said, adding that US officials had urged both Brazil and Argentina to build native industries.

The US has opposed Brazil's use of Huawei equipment on security grounds, though Brazilian telecoms companies have already built networks largely with Chinese components.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called out bullying in the South China Sea on Monday and warned the United Nations Security Council that a conflict "would have serious global consequences for security and for commerce", sparking a strong rebuke from China.

"Conflict in the South China Sea, or in any ocean, would have serious global consequences for security, and for commerce," Mr Blinken told a Security Council meeting on maritime security. "When a state faces no consequences for ignoring these rules, it fuels greater impunity and instability everywhere."

China's deputy UN Ambassador Dai Bing accused the US of "stirring up trouble out (of) nothing, arbitrarily sending advanced military vessels and aircraft into the South China Sea as provocations and publicly trying to drive a wedge into regional countries".

"This country itself has become the biggest threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea," Mr Dai said.

REUTERS