US cases surge to 6-month high

The rapid spread of the Delta variant in the United States, amid low vaccination rates in some parts of the country, has pushed new coronavirus cases and hospitalisations to a six-month high.

The states of Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas reported the most new cases in the past week, based on population. Hospitalisations have risen by 40 per cent, and deaths by 18 per cent.

As the virus upends American lives again, the push to vaccinate those still reluctant has gained fresh momentum. The Pentagon is set to seek President Joe Biden's approval by the middle of next month to require military members to get vaccinated.