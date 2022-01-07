Biden pins blame on Trump

United States President Joe Biden yesterday blamed his predecessor Donald Trump for the deadly attack on the US Capitol a year ago, accusing him of fomenting violence to block a peaceful transfer of power after losing the 2020 presidential election.

"For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election; he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol," Mr Biden said in his speech commemorating the first anniversary of the riots. "This wasn't a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection."