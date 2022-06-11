U.S. Capitol Riot Hearing 5 key moments

War scene

The most compelling testimony of the night came from US Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards.

She described a "war scene" that she said she could not have imagined unfolding.

"I couldn't believe my eyes, there were officers on the ground, they were bleeding, they were throwing up," she said.

Ms Edwards said she saw Officer Brian Sicknick suddenly fall and go "ghostly pale". Mr Sicknick died the next day.

Video shows two men spraying him and another officer with a chemical, but the Washington medical examiner said Mr Sicknick suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.

The video evidence

The committee played a graphic video of the Capitol breach, juxtaposed with scenes of Mr Donald Trump speaking at a rally nearby and members of Congress convening to certify the results of the election. The entire scene unfolded over several hours.

The mob, which included the radical right-wing group Proud Boys, began heading to the Capitol at 10am, even before Mr Trump had finished. About the same time, members of Congress were filing into their seats to begin the election certification.

By 2pm the mob had overrun police lines and stormed the building.

Mr Trump is seen at the rally demanding that his vice-president block certification of Mr Joe Biden's victory. "If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election," he said.

Trump's tweet

One dramatic moment of the video showed a rioter on a bullhorn at 2.24pm yelling out Mr Trump's tweet in which the president rails against vice-president Mike Pence for not having "the courage to do what should have been done".

Shortly thereafter, the video showed rioters chanting "Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!"

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner speak

In a video snippet from Ms Ivanka Trump's deposition to the committee, she is asked her impression when then Attorney-General William Barr told Mr Trump and his advisers there was no fraud.

"It affected my perspective," she said. "I respect Attorney-General Barr so I accepted what he was saying."

Her husband, Mr Jared Kushner, said in a separate interview that he did not take seriously the White House counsel's threats to resign over Mr Trump's attempts to overturn the election. "I kind of took it to just be whining, to be honest with you," he said.

Cheney's case

Committee vice-chair Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the panel, laid out a broad case against Mr Trump that went well beyond Jan 6 itself.

Mr Trump had a 7-point plan to overturn the will of the voters, even after being told repeatedly that he had lost the election, Ms Cheney said.

And then, once the violence had started, she quoted him speaking approvingly of rioters talking of hanging Mr Pence.

And as the violence continued for hour after hour and Republican leaders were begging him to intervene, Ms Cheney said Mr Trump never called a single person nor issued any order to protect the Capitol.

BLOOMBERG