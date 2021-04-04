US Capitol car-ramming attack kills police officer, injures another

WASHINGTON • A motorist rammed a car into United States Capitol police officers and brandished a knife, killing one and injuring another, and forcing the Capitol complex to lock down in an attack that police said did not appear to be terrorism-related.

Police shot and killed the suspect.

US Capitol Police acting chief Yogananda Pittman said on Friday that the suspect drove into the officers, then hit a barricade and got out of the vehicle, lunging at them with a knife.

"It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries," she told a news conference, her voice choked with emotion.

Police identified the slain officer as Mr William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force and father of two children. Officials said the other officer was in a stable and non-life-threatening condition.

"It does not appear to be terrorism-related, but obviously we'll continue to investigate," said Mr Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden said he was heartbroken by the attack and ordered that flags at the White House be lowered to half-staff.

In a statement, he said he was being briefed on the investigation.

Multiple media organisations, citing anonymous sources, named the suspect as Noah Green, 25, of Newport News, Virginia. Green's brother told The Washington Post that his sibling struggled with drug use and paranoia, and his family had been worried about his mental state.

According to media reports, Green had spoken on Facebook about the "end times", the Antichrist and government "mind control". He also said he was unemployed after leaving his job, "partly due to afflictions", and praised activist Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam organisation.

Facebook said in a statement that it removed the suspect's accounts from Facebook and Instagram and were in contact with law enforcement.

Mr Brendan Green told The Washington Post his brother had been violently ill last Thursday evening at the Virginia apartment they shared, and later sent him a text message saying that he planned to become homeless.

TO BE INVESTIGATED Clearly this was someone who was actively trying to just get at whoever or whatever - we just don't know right now. Whether the attack was at law enforcement, or whoever, we have a responsibility to get to the bottom of it and we'll do that. MR ROBERT CONTEE, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC, on the suspect.

Police said the suspect was not known to them, and they had yet to determine what motivated him.

"Clearly this was someone who was actively trying to just get at whoever or whatever - we just don't know right now," Mr Contee said.



"Whether the attack was at law enforcement, or whoever, we have a responsibility to get to the bottom of it and we'll do that."

Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced towards the iconic domed building in an unwelcome reminder of Jan 6, when thousands of supporters of then President Donald Trump overran the complex. It was the worst security threat at the Capitol since that day, when scores of police officers were wounded, one was killed and two others later committed suicide.

US spy agencies last month warned of an ongoing threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, would carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians while militia groups would target police and government staff and buildings.

Roads leading to the complex were blocked by police cars or officers, and people inside the Capitol were told to stay away from windows for much of the afternoon, before the police announced that the lockdown had been lifted.

Videos and photographs from the scene showed a blue car ramming into a security barricade, a front door open. Members of Congress were not in Washington on Friday, with both the Senate and House of Representatives in recess for the Easter holiday.

