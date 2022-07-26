US believes it can contain monkeypox with testing, vaccines

WASHINGTON • Monkeypox "can be contained" in the US, with the goal of eventually eliminating the illness as testing and vaccinations ramp up, the White House's Covid-19 response coordinator has said.

Dr Ashish Jha repeated that, with more than 2,000 cases nationwide, the US Department of Health and Human Services is weighing whether to declare monkeypox a public health emergency.

"We think we can get our arms around this thing," Dr Jha said in an interview with CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday. "But obviously, if we need further tools, we will invoke them as we need them."

He said "monkeypox can be contained, absolutely" through testing and vaccines. The US can test 80,000 people per week and has 300,000 vaccines, Dr Jha said.

The US should have "an additional 750,000 doses" of vaccine by the end of the month, Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said on MSNBC's The Sunday Show.

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the global outbreak a public health emergency of international concern last Saturday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus intervened after nine members of the expert committee were against declaring the monkeypox outbreak an emergency, while six were in favour.

Dr Tedros and the health organisation had faced criticism in some quarters that they acted too slowly to ratchet up the alarms on Covid-19.

"We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission," he said during a press briefing in Geneva last Saturday.

Around the world, monkeypox is still primarily affecting men who have sex with men and those who identify as gay or bisexual.

Last Friday, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that two paediatric patients had been identified this week, raising concerns that the virus is finding its way into other populations.

Meanwhile, Thailand saw its first monkeypox case after lab tests confirmed on July 19 that a Nigerian man hospitalised in Phuket had the disease, The Nation reported.

But he managed to leave the hospital and fled to Cambodia, where he was arrested last Saturday. Phuket health officials said they have tracked down another 19 people who came into close contact with the infected man, The Nation reported.

They were traced to six locations or services used by the Nigerian national. The Phuket Public Health Office said two of the 19 had tested negative for monkeypox virus while test results for the others would be known in a few days.

Separately, Japan's first case of the monkeypox virus was detected in Tokyo, broadcaster NTV reported yesterday, citing an unnamed government source.

The infected person is a man in his 30s living in the capital, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

So far this year there have been more than 16,000 monkeypox cases in more than 75 countries, and five deaths in Africa.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK