US baby formula plant resumes production

WASHINGTON • Production has resumed at an Abbott Nutrition baby formula plant in the United States whose closure fuelled a crippling nationwide shortage.

The facility in Sturges, Michigan, has met initial government sanitary requirements for reopening, the company said in a statement.

The plant shut down in February after two babies died, and issued a product recall amid concerns over bacteria contamination.

Shortages of specialised formula were particularly worrying to parents of infants with allergies or with certain metabolic conditions.

Concerns became so acute that President Joe Biden met infant food executives last week and said his administration was doing everything it could to help.

Abbott said last Saturday it is restarting production of its EleCare formula and that it should be back at the stores around June 20.

"We're also working hard to fulfil the steps necessary to restart production of Similac and other formulas," Abbott said.

Initially caused by supply chain blockages and a lack of workers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the shortage was exacerbated when Abbott closed its Sturges plant.

Regulators forced the shutdown amid complaints that the plant did not adequately protect against contamination from bacteria.

There was standing water in key equipment "that present the potential for bacterial contamination", leaks in the roof and a lack of basic hygiene facilities, Food and Drug Administration chief Robert Califf said last month.

But Abbott officials, while apologising for the shortage, have said that there is no conclusive evidence linking the formula to infant illnesses or deaths.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE