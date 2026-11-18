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An equipment failure grounded flights across the US for more than four hours on Nov 13 and caused days of travel disruptions.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration paused further installation of equipment linked to last week’s nationwide flight stoppage and may seek additional help improving its systems after the disruptive incident.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Nov 17 said his department is considering bringing in an outside party to help monitor the telecommunications network used by air traffic controllers, after an equipment failure grounded flights for more than four hours on Nov 13 and caused days of travel disruptions.

The government has traced the failure back to a malfunctioning router installed at a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) facility in the US state of Arkansas.

The work was carried out by contractor L3Harris Technologies as part of maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire to fiber.

The FAA separately said it had paused installations of those devices as it investigates the root cause of the mishap.

“It took longer than I would have liked to identify that router with L3Harris,” Duffy told reporters on Capitol Hill on Nov 17.

“We have to have them perform better, and then we’re going to look at bringing some outside help in.”

The comments mark the first time Duffy has suggested the US might seek to enlist an additional firm following the episode.

Duffy has been critical of L3Harris in the wake of the outage, saying that officials were examining whether “incompetence” was a factor.

A representative for L3Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked on Nov 17 whether L3Harris would be fired, Duffy said the company has a “vendor-lock” with the government because it essentially owns and monitors the telecommunications network, making it difficult to replace.

L3Harris’ predecessor, Harris, was first awarded the FAA contract in 2002.

“I’m going to have to work with them,” Duffy said, adding that his department expects the company to improve its performance.

Duffy’s comments came after Democrats on a key Senate committee called for an immediate pause on the deployment of new routers earlier on Nov 17 until the FAA demonstrates the work can be done safely.

The routers, supplied by Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Juniper Networks, became an issue because they were configured with a broadcast, or multicast, setting turned on, according to a person familiar with the matter.

That setting flooded the FAA’s network with connection requests, impacting other routers developed by Cisco Systems across the country, the person added.

This repetitive data pinging, which is intended to happen when this setting is turned on, created approximately 1,000 requests every four to five seconds, the FAA said.

“Based on what we know and have been told by others, our equipment was working as configured,” HPE said in a statement.

“The FAA is assessing the configuration and performance of all infrastructure involved to determine the cause.”

Cisco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We do know that this router could be enabled to do what it did,” FAA chief Bryan Bedford told reporters on Capitol Hill on Nov 17.

“We thought we had that technology turned off. We thought we had it disabled in the configuration.”

The FAA said it has now disabled the setting on the other Juniper routers in the system, but it was not clear why they were configured with multicast turned on.

“We’ve seen nothing in how the configuration on that device was changed by the installation,” Bedford said.

“So there is some uncertainty that we have today as to how the configuration changed in a way that allowed this multicasting to become effective.” BLOOMBERG