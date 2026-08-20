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US Army unit offers time off for Grand Theft Auto VI in exchange for re-enlistment

The commander of one battalion is offering troops who sign up for more years of service four days off for the Nov 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

WASHINGTON – Will the promise of time off for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI entice US soldiers to reenlist?

The commander of one battalion is offering troops who sign up for more years of service four days off for the Nov 19 launch of the highly anticipated video game.

Soldiers of the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion who re-enlist between Aug 1 and Nov 14 will qualify for the “special four-day pass”, according to a memo from the unit commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Ryan Hodgson, as reported this week by the Task & Purpose military news site.

GTA VI has been in development for six years, at a cost of up to US$2 billion (S$2.54 billion).

Fans of the GTA series, which dates back to 1997 when the first 2D game was released, have been waiting 13 years for a new instalment since 2013’s GTA V.

So far, 20 of the 130 eligible soldiers have taken the re-enlistment offer, which requires a minimum two-year commitment, US media reported, citing Lt-Col Angel Tomko, spokesperson for the 15,000-strong 3rd Infantry Division that includes the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion. AFP