WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Saturday (Dec 12) it had approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by pilots and air traffic controllers.

The US aviation regulator said pilots and controllers must not fly or conduct safety-related duties for 48 hours after receiving doses.

The FAA said it will "monitor the patient response to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and may adjust this policy as necessary to ensure aviation safety."