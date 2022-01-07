US approves Pfizer's booster jab for those aged 12 to 15

NEW YORK • The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it has expanded the eligibility of Pfizer and BioNTech's booster doses to those 12 to 15 years old.

The move came after a panel of outside experts advising the CDC voted earlier to recommend booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine be made available for the age group.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) voted 13 to one to recommend that the US health agency support booster shots for those aged 12 to 15 at least five months after their second dose.

The panel also said the CDC should strengthen its recommendation for boosters for those aged 16 and 17.

The agency had previously made the shots available to those teenagers, but had stopped short of suggesting that all of them should receive the additional jab.

The CDC said in a statement it now recommended that adolescents aged 12 to 17 should receive a booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series.

Covid-19 cases in the US have hit record levels in recent days due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus.

Infection rates are surging as many workers and schoolchildren return from holiday vacations, raising the prospect of overwhelmed health systems as well as closed businesses and schools.

"Covid is overwhelming our hospitals and our children's hospitals," said panel member Katherine Poehling, a professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine. "This is a tool we need to use and help our children through this pandemic."

Data from Israel's Health Ministry presented at the meeting suggested that vaccinated children aged 12 to 15 who were five to six months past their second dose were being infected at the same rate as unvaccinated children by the Omicron variant of the virus.

After receiving a booster shot, the infection rate dropped sharply, according to the data.

Some scientists have expressed concerns about the booster shots due to rare cases of heart inflammation called myocarditis that have been linked to both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, particularly in young men.

