US approval for Trump's coronavirus handling shoots up

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A majority of Americans now approves of US President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, according to a poll released on Friday (March 20), in a sharp pivot from his previously dire numbers.

According to the ABC News/Ipsos poll, 55 per cent approve of his performance, against 43 per cent who disapprove.

This is the near exact reversal of the numbers in the survey taken by the same pollsters a week earlier.

The change reflects a determined effort by the White House to change the tone.

For weeks, Mr Trump sought to play down the dangers from the new coronavirus, insisting that only a handful of people had been infected and that his Democratic opponents and the media were hyping the risks.

Since last weekend, however, Mr Trump has presented a more sombre approach and he now describes himself as a "wartime president". The better poll outcome also comes as Congress and Mr Trump work on a gigantic economic rescue package.

Mr Trump faces a tight re-election battle this year and his likely Democratic opponent, Mr Joe Biden, has called him unfit for handling such a national crisis.

The latest poll shows a softening in Democratic opinions about the President.

About 30 per cent of Democrats now approve of Mr Trump's coronavirus handling, which is about double the number last week. Among Republicans, the approval rating is 92 per cent, up from 86 per cent.

There was a party-line split over general fears of the viral disease.

The poll found 87 per cent of Democrats concerned about getting infected with the coronavirus, whereas the number was only 66 per cent for Republicans.