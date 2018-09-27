US approach doomed to failure: Rouhani

UNITED NATIONS • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has criticised Washington for its hostile policy towards his country, and said the US approach is doomed to failure.

Mr Rouhani, in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, said the US had waged "economic war" against Iran by reimposing unilateral sanctions, which were lifted under the country's 2015 multinational deal in return for Teheran curbing its nuclear programme.

"The United States policy vis-a-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran has been wrong from the beginning, and its approach of resisting the wishes of the Iranian people as manifested in numerous elections is doomed to failure," Mr Rouhani said, a few hours after US President Donald Trump called for Iran's isolation in his UN address.

Mr Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear agreement in May, and his administration reimposed sanctions on Iran last month.

Harsher sanctions on Iran's oil and banking sector are expected in November.

"The economic war that the United States has initiated under the rubric of new sanctions not only targets the Iranian people, but also entails harmful repercussions for the people of other countries, and that war has caused a disruption in the state of global trade," said Mr Rouhani.

"What Iran says is clear: No war, no sanctions, no threats, no bullying, just acting according to the law and the fulfilment of obligations," the President added.

He also accused Mr Trump of trying to topple his government, as he poured cold water on the idea of resuming talks with Washington.



Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron urged world leaders to reject "the law of the most powerful", offering a rebuke to Mr Trump's go-it-alone approach to global challenges.

Mr Macron did not refer to the US President by name, but his address to the UN General Assembly outlined positions that were polar opposites to Mr Trump's world view.

"Some have chosen the law of the most powerful, but it cannot protect any people," said Mr Macron, who reaffirmed his strong backing for multilateralism embodied by the UN and its global peace efforts.

