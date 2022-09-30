US announces $1.2b in new funding for Pacific Islands at summit

WASHINGTON - The United States on Thursday announced US$810 million (S$1.2 billion) in new funding for the Pacific Islands at a summit with President Joe Biden, and amid inroads by China in the strategic but sparsely populated region.

The White House said US$600 million will be in the form of a 10-year package to clean up dirty waters to support the tuna industry, while the US will also expand climate assistance, development aid and its diplomatic presence in the region.

Mr Biden was set to address a first-ever Washington summit of Pacific Island nations, including 12 heads of state or government, later on Thursday, in hopes of using a personal touch to reconnect with a region that has been tied closely to the US since World War II.

With the US often seen as taking the region for granted, China has asserted itself strongly in recent years through investment, police training and, most controversially, a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

The Biden administration also announced that Washington would recognise the Cook Islands and Niue, a self-governing territory whose foreign and defence policies and currency are linked to New Zealand.

The move will allow the US to increase its diplomatic presence in the Cook Islands and Niue, which have fewer than 20,000 inhabitants but constitute a sprawling economic zone in the South Pacific.

Launching a new strategy for engagement, Mr Biden also designated a veteran US ambassador in the region, Mr Frankie Reed, as the first-ever US envoy to the Pacific Islands Forum.

Washington recently announced the restoration of an embassy in the Solomon Islands, amid the heavy presence of China, and the White House said on Thursday that US embassies would also open in Tonga and Kiribati.

Meanwhile, the US Agency for International Development will open a Pacific regional mission in Fiji by September 2023 and Peace Corps volunteers will return to Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu and possibly the Solomon Islands, the White House said.

In signs of hiccups though, the Solomon Islands is refusing to agree to a new Washington-led regional deal that was due to be signed at the high-level meeting in Washington, disrupting weeks of negotiations and frustrating America's attempts to reassert itself in the Pacific.

AFP, REUTERS