US and partners dismantle Russian hacking botnet: Justice Dept

The network, known as the RSOCKS botnet, comprised millions of hacked computers and devices worldwide. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
8 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Law enforcement in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain dismantled a global network of internet-connected devices that had been hacked by Russian cyber criminals and used for malicious purposes, the US Justice Department said on Thursday (June 16).

The network, known as the RSOCKS botnet, comprised millions of hacked computers and devices worldwide, including "Internet of Things" gadgets such as routers and smart garage openers, the department said in a statement.

RSOCKS users paid a fee of between US$30 (S$41.50) and US$200 per day to route malicious internet activity through compromised devices to mask or hide the true source of the traffic, the department said.

"It is believed that the users of this type of proxy service were conducting large scale attacks against authentication services, also known as credential stuffing, and anonymising themselves when accessing compromised social media accounts, or sending malicious e-mail, such as phishing messages," it said.

Several large public and private entities have been victims of RSOCKS, including a university, a hotel, a television studio and an electronics manufacturer, the department said. It did not name any of them.

More On This Topic
Russia pummelled by pro-Ukrainian hackers following invasion
How close is a full-blown global cyber war after Russia's attack on Ukraine?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top