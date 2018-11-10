US and China resume high-level talks

Top officials from the United States and China have held talks after they were called off abruptly last month amid a bitter trade war and disagreements on South China Sea and other geopolitical flashpoints.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis took part in the talks in Washington yesterday, with China's Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe.

A "frank" exchange of views can be expected in the top-level diplomatic and security talks, including on issues such as human rights and the contentious South China Sea, the US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad said.

China said yesterday it hoped the talks will help "deepen understanding" and "accelerate collaboration between both sides".

SEE WORLD