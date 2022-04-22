US and allies say new intel suggests coming Russian cyber attack

WASHINGTON • Five allied countries including the United States have warned that evolving intelligence indicated Russia was poised to launch powerful cyber attacks against rivals supporting Ukraine.

The "Five Eyes" intelligence sharing network, comprising the US, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, said Russia could involve existing cybercrime groups in launching strikes on governments, institutions and businesses.

"Evolving intelligence indicates that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyber attacks," they said in an official cyber threat alert on Wednesday.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine could expose organisations both within and beyond the region to increased malicious cyber activity. This activity may occur as a response to the unprecedented economic costs imposed on Russia as well as materiel support provided by the United States and US allies and partners," it said.

It added that "some cybercrime groups have recently publicly pledged support for the Russian government".

The alert said: "Some groups have also threatened to conduct cyber operations against countries and organisations providing materiel support to Ukraine."

The US has warned since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 that its campaign could involve hefty cyber attacks against Ukrainian capital Kyiv and its Western supporters. But such threats have yet to materialise in a substantial way.

In recent weeks, as Moscow pulled back troops from northern Ukraine where they failed to seize Kyiv, warnings have picked up of possible cyber attacks against allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation that are supplying Ukraine with weapons and increasing sanctions on Russia.

The latest alert said Russian state-sponsored cyber actors have the ability to compromise IT networks and steal large amounts of data from them while remaining hidden, deploy destructive malware as well as lock down networks with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

The alert identified more than a dozen hacking groups, both parts of Russian intelligence and military bodies as well as privately operated, which present threats.

It warned that infrastructure could be particularly targeted in countries that Moscow might want to take action against.

"US, Australian, Canadian, New Zealand, and UK cyber-security authorities urge critical infrastructure network defenders to prepare for and mitigate potential cyber threats - including destructive malware, ransomware, DDoS attacks, and cyber espionage - by hardening their cyber defences and performing due diligence in identifying indicators of malicious activity," the alert said.

REUTERS