US airlines grappling with pilot shortage

WASHINGTON • US airlines are facing a pilot shortage that is complicating efforts to ramp up flights, forcing them to step up training programmes, recruit foreign pilots and even replace planes with buses.

The industry needs to hire an average of 14,500 new pilots each year until 2030, according to federal labour statistics. But carriers say there is no way they can bring on that many due to long lag times for them to get their credentials.

"The pilot shortage for the industry is real and most airlines are simply not going to be able to realise their capacity plans because there simply aren't enough pilots, at least not for the next five-plus years," Mr Scott Kirby, chief executive officer of United Airlines said last week on a conference call.

That will likely force United to keep 150 regional planes parked despite increased domestic travel demand, he said.

The issue is not new - airlines already faced difficulty finding and retaining pilots before the pandemic - but a purging of employees at the start of the downturn in 2020 has left the industry ill-prepared for a rebound.

Thousands of pilots accepted buyouts or retired early when federal aid to avoid furloughs failed to cover all the airlines' labour costs, especially for veterans on six-figure salaries. Two years on, airlines are unable to find enough qualified crews to fully reinstate route maps.

In lieu of puddle-jumper flights, some airlines are linking up with charter bus services. United and American have contracted with Landline, a Colorado-based start-up, to ferry passengers and their bags by motor coach on some shorter routes, allowing them to sell destinations where they do not fly. The industry is also hiking pay to attract and retain pilots.

