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The higher costs come at a time when US carriers are already grappling with a surge in jet fuel prices due to the Iran war.

WASHINGTON – A proposed 10% US duty on finished Embraer aircraft from Brazil would raise costs for US airlines that have no US-made alternatives, analysts and executives said on Nov 25, as the Trump administration uses the jet market as trade leverage.

Aerospace, a major export sector for the United States, has largely escaped US President Donald Trump’s tariffs that have hit other industries like autos, steel and aluminium.

The Trump administration floated the unexpected duties on commercial jets and other goods from Brazil as part of a broader round of tariffs proposed on goods from more than a dozen trading ​partners.

Trump previously reversed course on a call to ban Canadian-made Bombardier private jets from the US after it emerged that some aircraft were being completed in Wichita, Kansas, for military contracts.

Imposing the tariffs, which could come as early as January, would raise the price US carriers pay for Embraer jets at a time when they are already grappling with a surge in jet fuel prices due to the Iran war.

“There is no US competitor to Embraer jetliners,” said Richard Aboulafia, managing director at Michigan-based AeroDynamic Advisory.

As of the end of the third quarter, Embraer had a firm order backlog of around 160 E175 jets combined for US carriers American Airlines, SkyWest Airlines and Republic Airways, according to company filings.

American Airlines expects five deliveries of Embraer commercial jets for its American Eagle regional feeder carriers by year’s end and another 14 in 2027, according to company filings.

The airline referred a request for comment to airline trade group Airlines for America.

Airline trade group Airlines for America called for maintaining zero tariffs on aircraft and aircraft parts, saying aviation exports provide a US$93 billion (S$120 billion) US trade surplus and “now is not the time to increase costs on aircraft”.

Aboulafia said he did not believe the Trump administration would follow through with the threats on Embraer, in part due to pressure from a Democratic-led US House and Senate in January and because the company has factories in Republican-leaning Florida.

“This is every bit as big a threat to Embraer jets as tariff threats were to Bombardier jets,” Aboulafia said. “In other words, it will not happen.”

Embraer said it strongly defends the zero-tariff regime for global aerospace. It also said it has US$3.5 billion in assets and more than 2,500 employees across the US.

Analysts were divided over the impact the tariffs would have on Embraer’s Praetor executive jet, which is flown as an unfinished, or “green”, aircraft, without paint or interiors, to the company’s Florida factory where it is completed.

While a United States Trade Representative (USTR) press release referenced “finished aircraft”, listed tariff codes do not distinguish between completed and green aircraft.

In a note to clients, JPMorgan said it did not expect the tariffs to affect the Praetor, which represents 70% of Embraer’s business jet sales, and described a 5% drop in the company’s shares in morning trade “as overdone”.

UBS analysts, however, said they expected the tariffs to apply to the Praetor, with the US accounting for 65% of the plane’s deliveries. REUTERS