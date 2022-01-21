US airliner turns back in mid-flight due to passenger defying Covid-19 mask rule

The American Airlines flight returned to Miami after a passenger refused to wear a mask. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (AFP) - An American Airlines jetliner headed from Miami to London turned around in mid-flight Thursday (Jan 20) because a passenger refused to wear a Covid-19 mask, the airline said.

"American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami to London returned to MIA due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement," the airline said.

Police were waiting when the Boeing 777 carrying 129 passengers and a crew of 14 landed back in Miami.

When the plane landed police escorted that passenger off the plane without incident, a police official told CNN.

American Airlines said that pending further investigation this passenger has been placed on a list of people barred from flying with the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in January 2021 it would observe a zero tolerance policy toward people who reject federal rules mandating mask-wearing on US domestic flights.

This came as flight attendants reported a high number of incidents of verbal and physical abuse from travellers who refuse to wear a mask.

